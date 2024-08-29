Mukesh Ambani announced the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer at the 47th AGM, providing Jio users with up to 100 GB of free cloud storage and affordable prices for additional storage.

Reliance Industries Ltd is conducting its 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. During this significant event, Chairman Mukesh Ambani addressed an impressive 3.5 million shareholders, sharing several major updates. Among these, Ambani revealed a key initiative aimed at expanding access to artificial intelligence and cloud storage for Jio users.

Ambani announced the launch of the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer, which aligns with the company’s vision of "AI Everywhere For Everyone" through the use of Connected Intelligence. As part of this offer, Jio users will receive up to 100 GB of free cloud storage. This service will enable users to securely store and access their photos, videos, documents, and other digital content. Additionally, Jio aims to offer the most competitive prices for users who require more extensive storage options.

The RIL chairman has emphasized that the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer will be rolled out around Diwali this year. The offer is designed to ensure that cloud storage and AI-driven services are accessible to a wide range of users across the country.

In another significant development, Ambani announced plans to build a nationwide AI infrastructure. This includes the establishment of gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centers in Jamnagar, which will be fully powered by Reliance's green energy initiatives. This step reflects the company's commitment to sustainability while also setting the stage for the world’s lowest AI inferencing costs. By making AI applications more affordable in India than anywhere else, Reliance aims to make advanced AI technologies accessible to all.

The company will also introduce Jio TvOS, its 100 per cent home-grown operating system for Jio Set Top Box. According to Kiran Thomas, president of Reliance Jio, Jio TvOS supports cutting-edge home entertainment features like Ultra HD 4K video, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

