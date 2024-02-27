MWC 2024: Lenovo showcases world's first transparent laptop. All you need to know
Lenovo showcases ThinkBook Transparent Concept with transparent display, MicroLED technology, and virtual keyboard at MWC 2024. Laptop offers 55% transparency, 1,000 nits brightness, and potential for real product in next five years.
Lenovo has unveiled the world's first transparent laptop at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event in Barcelona, unveiling a 17.3-inch spectacle straight out of a science fiction film. The ThinkBook Transparent Concept features a borderless screen, a transparent keyboard area and a floating footpad design.