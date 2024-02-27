Lenovo showcases ThinkBook Transparent Concept with transparent display, MicroLED technology, and virtual keyboard at MWC 2024. Laptop offers 55% transparency, 1,000 nits brightness, and potential for real product in next five years.

Lenovo has unveiled the world's first transparent laptop at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event in Barcelona, unveiling a 17.3-inch spectacle straight out of a science fiction film. The ThinkBook Transparent Concept features a borderless screen, a transparent keyboard area and a floating footpad design.

The laptop has a 17.3-inch borderless screen with up to 55 per cent transparency when the pixels are set to black and set to black, although the display becomes less transparent when the pixels light up. The concept laptop has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and a 720p display, according to The Verge.

However, unlike most premium offerings, the Lenovo Thinkpad Transparent does not have an AMOLED panel, but a MicroLED display instead. The MicroLED display is touted to offer better saturation, transparency, brightness and image quality compared to its OLED alternative, reports the Times of India.

Lenovo did not reveal any hardware-related specifications of its latest transparent offering, while sharing that it runs on the Windows 11 operating system, similar to many other premium offerings.

Apart from the transparent display, Lenovo's concept video also showed a flat touch keyboard, which is a projection rather than an actual keyboard, and the keyboard starts to disappear when you bring the pen close to the Thinkbook. Lenovo said the transparent laptop could be particularly useful for artists or architects, allowing them to sketch.

When will the transparent laptop be available? Like its predecessor, the rollable laptop which was unveiled at MWC last year, the latest transparent laptop is also a proof of concept but Lenovo's executive director of ThinkPad portfolio, Tom Butler told The Verge that the company has ‘very high confidence’ that this technology will translate into a real laptop in the next five years.

