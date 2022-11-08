Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user, talks about Elon Musk's takeover

Further, she talked about what she feels regarding the freedom of expression through Twitter, "I feel the freedom of expression in a country is not related to Twitter. Though it has become a platform now where we see news and check what is happening around the world but there is also a lot of fake news around. I think relying on Twitter is not the right way, we should do our own research. The problem is that since we all are busy and can't do the research across platforms hence we do depend on Twitter."

