Nano Banana: How to better blend subject and background in photos? Trick revealed

The latest AI-powered image editing tool from Google, Nano Banana, has sparked a wave of creativity among users, with a clever hack gaining traction on social media.

A post by @martinleblanc on X, has ignited discussions and experiments, revealing a two-step technique that promises to elevate the quality of background swaps in photos.

“Here's a little trick when using Nano Banana. If you want to swap a background, instead of just replacing it in one step, first replace with green, then use that image to make the new background. Then you will get much better integration between the subject and the background,” Martin said on X.

LeBlanc’s post features a side-by-side comparison of two methods for editing images with Nano Banana. The traditional approach, directly replacing a background in one step, often results in unnatural edges and poor integration, as seen in a photo where a man’s seaside portrait was awkwardly placed against a bustling cityscape.

Also Read | How many images can you generate using Gemini Nano Banana? Check daily limit

However, LeBlanc’s alternative method introduces a green screen intermediate step: first, the original background is replaced with a solid green screen, and then this edited image is used to apply the new background. The result? A seamlessly blended city scene where the subject appears naturally integrated, complete with improved lighting and edge detail.

Nano Banana, recently integrated into Google’s Gemini app and the popular Imogen editing platform, allows users to edit photos with simple prompts, from changing outfits to placing themselves in exotic locations. The name originates from Gemini's "Nano" model, designed for lightweight AI tasks, combined with "Banana," an internal codename that gained traction online. Its popularity grew as users began sharing their figurine creations using the hashtag #NanoBanana.