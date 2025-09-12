Nano banana: How to create 3D models – is Google Gemini safe for image generation? Key FAQs answered

A quirky new internet craze called the Nano Banana trend is sweeping social media. It builds on the popularity of “AI action figures” and Studio Ghibli-style image filters, but takes things a step further. With the help of Google’s Gemini AI, users can transform their photos into lifelike miniature figurines that look like collectibles straight out of a toy store.

From celebrities and superheroes to pets and everyday selfies, people are experimenting with prompts to make their own digital figurines — and sharing the results widely. If you’re curious about how it works, here’s everything you need to know.

FAQs on the Nano Banana Trend What is the Nano Banana trend? The Nano Banana trend uses Google Gemini’s image generation tools to create hyper-realistic figurine-style images from user photos. The results look like professionally packaged collectible toys, often displayed on acrylic bases with custom artwork on the box.

Why is it called ‘Nano Banana’? The name comes from Gemini’s “Nano” model variant, which powers lightweight AI tasks, paired with “Banana,” a quirky codename used internally and adopted by users online. It became popular after people started posting their figurine creations with the hashtag #NanoBanana.

How to use Nano Banana to make my own figurine?

Open the Gemini app or log in to Google AI Studio Upload your photo. Use a figurine-style prompt (for example):“Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk.” Generate the image and tweak with follow-up prompts if needed





Is Nano Banana free to use? Yes. Nano Banana is available for free through Google AI Studio and the Gemini app. However, free users may face daily generation limits or slower processing speeds compared to premium Gemini tiers.

Can you make figurines of celebrities or fictional characters? Yes. Users have shared Nano Banana figurines of footballers like Lionel Messi, superheroes like Spider-Man, pets, and even anime icons. But be mindful of copyright and ethical concerns, especially when using real people or trademarked characters.

What prompts work best for figurine creation? Google Gemini recommends detailed prompts, including the scale, setting, base design, and packaging style. Example:

“The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base with no text. Next to it is a toy packaging box printed with flat illustrations.”

The more specific your description, the more lifelike and collectible your figurine will look.

What else can Nano Banana do apart from figurines? Edit images: Add, remove, or modify elements with prompts.

Merge multiple photos: Combine characters or scenes into one figurine-style output.

Retro styles: Turn yourself into a 16-bit video game character or pixel-art figure.

Can Google Gemini create images safely? Yes, Google Gemini follows safety filters to reduce harmful or inappropriate outputs. Still, experts caution users not to upload highly personal or sensitive data, since AI-generated outputs can sometimes misfire or be misused.

Is Nano Banana available worldwide? Yes, as long as you have access to the Gemini app or Google AI Studio, you can use it. Availability may vary by country depending on local AI regulations.