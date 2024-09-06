Blockchain startups perk up after govt unveils national framework
Summary
- Called ‘Vishvasya’, or ‘trust’ in Sanskrit, the framework seeks to establish what the Centre called “trust and transparency” in public records and databases. Blockchain involves decentralizing the data—where multiple copies of the same data are stored at different places.
New Delhi: Startups and entrepreneurs working on blockchain applications and products appear to have perked up, after more than two years of subdued enthusiasm for web-3 technologies. This much-needed booster for India’s blockchain upstarts has come in the form of the National Blockchain Framework, unveiled on Wednesday by information technology secretary S. Krishnan.