Negotiators See Global Deal on Taxing Big Tech Companies Within Reach
Summary
- An agreement would reallocate taxation of about $200 billion in profits; failure could lead some nations to impose their own levies
Negotiators trying to hammer out a global deal to change how and where large technology companies are taxed failed to reach an agreement this week, but participants said they are close enough for now to avert a damaging alternative: a new trade war between the U.S. and Europe.
