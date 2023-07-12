Negotiators See Global Deal on Taxing Big Tech Companies Within Reach

Meeting on Monday and Tuesday in Paris, tax officials from 143 jurisdictions had hoped to seal an agreement on a new way to dividethe taxes levied on the profits of about100 of the world’s biggest companies. Such a deal—part of a series of changes to how, where and how much multinational companies are taxed around the world—would reallocate the taxation of some $200 billion in corporate profits across the world.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}