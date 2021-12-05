US-based streaming platform, Netflix , has expanded its newly launched Games with the addition of three new games for the Android users. Netflix has added Wonderputt Forever, Knittens and Dominoes Café to its Games portfolio. Last month, it announced its entry into the gaming with the launch of five games for Netflix users. Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, Teeter Up, Asphalt Xtreme and Bowling Ballers. Now it has a total of ten games under the bouquet.

These new addition can be enjoyed without paying extras and can be downloaded as well to play offline. Android users will be first to taste them followed by iOS users later which isn’t announced yet.

These Games are on the homepage and can be viewed or played directly on the interface. The download is available via Play Store if you want it for the offline usage. Netflix will not charge extra for this. Your existing pack is sufficient to enjoy the Games.

Netflix started Games on November 2.

