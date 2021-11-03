Netflix has put its big foot forward. The streaming platform has entered into gaming. Netflix on Tuesday announced its foray into gaming world with the launch of five games; Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Card Blast, Teeter Up and Shooting Hoops. It aims to hold and expand its user base around the world with this new front. Although, these games are purely available for Android users and there is no news for iOS users till now.

You do not need to pay for these games as they come bundled with your existing packs. It is still unclear whether the very basic pack of Netflix’s subscription at ₹199 would be applicable for it or you need to have a premium subscription.

“We want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us," the company said.

Netflix has been soaring globally since the launch of Squid Game. The US-based streaming platform hired Mike Verdu who was in Facebook to push its gaming ecosystem.

But what do we know so far:

1: It is only meant for Android users

2: It is purely on smartphone now (including tablets)

3: You do not need an extra subscription

4: It will be in your selected language (default English)

6: It is available to all users except for kid’s profile

7: You can play it offline as wellNetflix subscription starts at ₹199, mobile only pack in India for the single user and the premium pack or the Platinum recharge is priced at ₹799, which can be used for five profiles including kid’s. Netflix tries to score a brownie point over Amazon here. The iOS ecosystem, if available, will make Netflix Games even more inclusive. Right now there are only five games available but Netflix will eventually add more games in different genres and weight with localization to add new users.

It will be eyeing to extract some market share out of Battlegrounds Mobile India and Fortnite.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.