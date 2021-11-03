Netflix Games: Seven things we know right now

7: You can play it offline as wellNetflix subscription starts at ₹199, mobile only pack in India for the single user and the premium pack or the Platinum recharge is priced at ₹799, which can be used for five profiles including kid’s. Netflix tries to score a brownie point over Amazon here. The iOS ecosystem, if available, will make Netflix Games even more inclusive. Right now there are only five games available but Netflix will eventually add more games in different genres and weight with localization to add new users.