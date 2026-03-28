Netflix raises US prices once more — what does this mean for viewers?

Netflix has raised the prices of all its subscription tiers in the United States, marking the second increase in just over a year.
The updated pricing appeared on the company’s website on Thursday, signalling a continued effort to strengthen revenues in a competitive and increasingly costly streaming market.
Under the new structure, the Standard with Ads plan now costs $8.99 per month, up from $7.99. The Standard plan, which allows viewing on up to two devices without advertisements, has risen from $17.99 to $19.99 per month. Meanwhile, the Premium tier — offering Ultra HD, HDR content and streaming on up to four devices — has increased from $24.99 to $26.99 per month.
The latest price revision comes as streaming platforms face mounting financial pressure. Production costs have risen sharply in recent years, driven by high-budget original programming and increased competition for talent. At the same time, subscriber growth in mature markets such as the United States has slowed, pushing companies to find new ways to sustain profitability.
Netflix has increasingly relied on pricing adjustments and new revenue streams to maintain its position. The introduction of its ad-supported tier was seen as a strategic shift, aimed at attracting more price-sensitive users while opening up advertising income. The company has also tightened rules around password sharing, encouraging users to pay for additional accounts.
Industry analysts note that such price increases are becoming more common across streaming services, as platforms attempt to balance growth with financial discipline. While Netflix remains one of the dominant players globally, it faces stiff competition from rivals investing heavily in exclusive content and expanding their own subscriber bases.
For consumers, the repeated increases may test willingness to pay, particularly as households juggle multiple subscriptions. However, Netflix continues to bet that its extensive library and steady pipeline of original programming will justify the higher costs.
The company has not indicated whether similar price changes will be rolled out in other markets, but its pricing strategy is likely to remain under close scrutiny as the streaming landscape evolves.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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