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Netflix raises US prices once more — what does this mean for viewers?

Netflix has increased subscription prices in the United States for the second time in under two years, raising costs across all plans. The move reflects broader industry pressures and a push to boost revenue amid slowing subscriber growth.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published28 Mar 2026, 01:34 AM IST
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Netflix raises U.S. subscription prices again as costs climb.
Netflix raises U.S. subscription prices again as costs climb.
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Netflix has raised the prices of all its subscription tiers in the United States, marking the second increase in just over a year.

Netflix increases US subscription costs

The updated pricing appeared on the company’s website on Thursday, signalling a continued effort to strengthen revenues in a competitive and increasingly costly streaming market.

Under the new structure, the Standard with Ads plan now costs $8.99 per month, up from $7.99. The Standard plan, which allows viewing on up to two devices without advertisements, has risen from $17.99 to $19.99 per month. Meanwhile, the Premium tier — offering Ultra HD, HDR content and streaming on up to four devices — has increased from $24.99 to $26.99 per month.

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Why?

The latest price revision comes as streaming platforms face mounting financial pressure. Production costs have risen sharply in recent years, driven by high-budget original programming and increased competition for talent. At the same time, subscriber growth in mature markets such as the United States has slowed, pushing companies to find new ways to sustain profitability.

Netflix has increasingly relied on pricing adjustments and new revenue streams to maintain its position. The introduction of its ad-supported tier was seen as a strategic shift, aimed at attracting more price-sensitive users while opening up advertising income. The company has also tightened rules around password sharing, encouraging users to pay for additional accounts.

Industry analysts note that such price increases are becoming more common across streaming services, as platforms attempt to balance growth with financial discipline. While Netflix remains one of the dominant players globally, it faces stiff competition from rivals investing heavily in exclusive content and expanding their own subscriber bases.

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For consumers, the repeated increases may test willingness to pay, particularly as households juggle multiple subscriptions. However, Netflix continues to bet that its extensive library and steady pipeline of original programming will justify the higher costs.

The company has not indicated whether similar price changes will be rolled out in other markets, but its pricing strategy is likely to remain under close scrutiny as the streaming landscape evolves.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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