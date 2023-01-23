Netflix’s password sharing will end, confirms new CEO

Netflix’s password sharing will end, confirms new CEO2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 12:24 PM IST
- As per Peters, the video streaming platform will not sacrifice consumer experience, even after rolling out the controlled password sharing as it will be a graduated approach. He added that the majority of users who do not pay for Netflix but use it will have to eventually pay for the content.
Netflix, a video streaming platform, confirmed to end password sharing this year and plans to introduce an advertising supported tier for the company. Recently, the new Co-Chief Executive Officers (CEO) Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos have provided more details on the end of password sharing in an interview with Bloomberg.
