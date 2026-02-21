New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact adopted; US, UK, China among nations to endorse vision for collaborative AI

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The US, UK, China, and France are among 88 countries and international organisations to endorse 'New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact', with its adoption marking a significant milestone in global cooperation on artificial intelligence, an official release said on Saturday.

On the principle of 'Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya' -- Welfare for all, Happiness for all -- the declaration underscores that the benefits of AI must be equitably shared across humanity.

It emphasises strengthening international cooperation and multi-stakeholder engagement, respecting national sovereignty, advancing AI through accessible, and trustworthy frameworks.

The declaration is structured around seven key pillars, that represent the foundation of global AI cooperation. These are democratising AI resources, economic growth & social good, secure & trusted AI, AI for science, access for social empowerment, human capital development, and resilient, efficient & innovative AI systems.

"The AI Impact Summit 2026, held in New Delhi on 18-19 February, concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, marking a significant milestone in global cooperation on artificial intelligence. The declaration has been endorsed by 88 countries and international organisations, reflecting a broad-based global consensus on leveraging AI for economic growth and social good," the release said.

The list of endorsing countries includes the US, China, the UK, Russia, France, Australia, Belgium, Bhutan, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Ethiopia, Japan, Italy, Israel, Ireland, among others.

Indonesia, Iran, Hungary, Greece, Germany, Finland, Mexico, Myanmar, Nepal, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, The Philippines, Peru, Romania, Rwanda, Senegal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Tanzania, the UAE, Ukraine, the EU, and IFAD are also on the list on endorsees.

According to the release, the summit is expected to catalyse long-term international partnerships and position AI as a key driver of economic growth.

The summit delivered a series of voluntary, collaborative global initiatives, including Charter for the Democratic Diffusion of AI that seeks to promote affordable access to foundational AI resources, supports locally relevant innovation ecosystems.

Other aspects include global AI Impact Commons, with focus on platform to scale and replicate AI use cases globally, and enable cross-country collaboration for development impact; trusted AI commons, which is repository of tools, benchmarks, and best practices, with overall supports for development of secure and trustworthy AI systems.

It also talks of international network of AI for science institutions, that facilitates global scientific collaboration and enhances AI-driven research capabilities.

Another are of focus is AI for social empowerment platform, that enables knowledge exchange and scalable solutions, and focuses on equitable AI adoption.

Other deliverables are AI workforce development playbook and reskilling principles (supports AI skilling, reskilling, and literacy, and prepares nations for an AI-driven economy); and guiding principles on resilient and efficient AI (focus on energy-efficient AI systems, and supported by a playbook on AI infrastructure resilience).

The declaration highlights the role of AI in driving economic transformation, the importance of open-source and accessible AI ecosystems, need for energy-efficient AI infrastructure, and expanding AI's role in science, governance, and public service delivery.

It places firm emphasis on strengthening global cooperation.