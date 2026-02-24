New Delhi declaration on AI Impact signatories reach 91 as three more nations join

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The global consensus on artificial intelligence governance expanded as three additional nations joined the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, bringing the total number of signatories to 91 countries and international organisations.

Bangladesh, Costa Rica, and Guatemala officially endorsed the framework following the conclusion of the AI Impact Summit 2026. This follows the initial adoption of the declaration by 88 entities on February 21, 2026. According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the declaration serves as a significant milestone in international cooperation for AI development and security.

The framework is built upon seven distinct pillars of action, referred to as "Chakras," which aim to structure the future of global AI collaboration. These foundational areas include democratizing AI resources, fostering economic growth and social good, and ensuring the development of secure and trusted AI.

The declaration also prioritises AI for science, access for social empowerment, human capital development, and the creation of resilient, efficient, and innovative AI systems.

The Ministry of Electronics & IT noted that the summit "concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, marking a significant milestone in global cooperation on artificial intelligence."

Several global deliverables were established during the summit to translate the declaration's vision into practical initiatives. Among these is the Charter for the Democratic Diffusion of AI, which "promotes affordable access to foundational AI resources" and "supports locally relevant innovation ecosystems."

To facilitate the scaling of AI use cases globally, the summit introduced the Global AI Impact Commons. Additionally, the Trusted AI Commons was established as a repository of tools and benchmarks to "support development of secure and trustworthy AI systems."

Other initiatives include an international network for scientific institutions and an AI workforce development playbook designed to support skilling and literacy.

The declaration emphasises the necessity of energy-efficient infrastructure and open-source ecosystems to drive economic transformation. It highlights the "role of AI in driving economic transformation" and the "need for energy-efficient AI infrastructure."

"We acknowledge that the AI Impact Summit will contribute to strengthening international cooperation and multistakeholder approach to advance shared priorities as well as voluntary and non-binding guidelines and principles, which can promote AI for ensuring a prosperous future for humanity. We remain committed to advancing our shared aspirations for realizing the benefits of AI and look forward to continued cooperation for translating these aspirations into concrete actions for the three Sutras of the India AI Impact Summit 2026," the Ministry stated. (ANI)