New era of AI deepfakes complicates 2024 elections
Robert McMillan , Alexa Corse , Dustin Volz , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 15 Feb 2024, 04:22 PM IST
SummaryDeceptive videos, audio and images are more sophisticated and easier to make as the tech industry wrestles with how to keep up.
The explosion of artificial-intelligence technology makes it easier than ever to deceive people on the internet, and is turning the 2024 U.S. presidential election into an unprecedented test on how to police deceptive content.
