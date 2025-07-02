New Google Messages update lets Android users edit messages sent to iPhones

In a welcome update for Android users, Google has started testing a new feature that lets people edit messages even after sending them to iPhone users. Until now, this ability was only possible in conversations between Android devices. Thanks to updates in the RCS standard, editing across platforms is finally becoming possible.

What's new? The new editing feature is based on the Universal Profile 3.0 standard. This update improves how Android phones and iPhones exchange messages using RCS, or Rich Communication Services. With it, users can long-press a sent message and tap a pencil icon to change the content. The original message will appear in the typing field, where edits can be made and then resent. There is a 15-minute window to make these changes.

This brings Android closer to iMessage-like features, but there are still some differences. On the Android side, the edited message replaces the original one. On the iPhone, however, the new version appears as a separate message and is often marked with an asterisk. This may cause some confusion, especially in fast-paced conversations.

Currently, the feature is only being tested with a small group of beta users. Google is likely collecting feedback before rolling it out to everyone. There is no word yet on when a wider launch might happen. Also, iPhone users still do not have the option to edit RCS messages they send to Android users. Apple may need to update its Messages app to support this functionality fully.

Despite these early hiccups, the feature marks an important step forward for cross-platform communication. Along with other RCS improvements like typing indicators, high-quality images, and read receipts, message editing brings more flexibility and ease to users.