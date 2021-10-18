In a few hours from now, Apple will unveil new MacBook Pro laptops with even more powerful chips, along with a Mac mini update and a refreshed iteration of AirPods at its Unleashed event. All eyes will be on the laptops though which are being upgraded within a year of receiving ‘Apple Silicon’ with more powerful versions of the homegrown processors from the Cupertino tech giant. The internals are likely to be thoroughly discussed across the tech world after the runaway success of Apple M1 chips last year. However, the laptops are tipped to feature one interesting design element that was seen first on another Apple device years ago - a display notch.

Apple iPhone X was the device that introduced display cutouts to the world, kickstarting a trend that took the smartphone industry by a storm. A similar cutout is tipped to be seen on the upcoming Apple MacBook Pros, according to information shared on Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

The tipster TiAmo claimed that the display cutout will be ‘similar to the one on iPhone 12’. This notch will allegedly house a 1080p webcam, a True Tone sensor and a microphone. Renders based on the information show a border-to-border display with minimal bezels all around.

The Weibo post went on to claim that the panel on the new MacBook Pros would be a mini LED one with 1,000 nits of brightness. The controversial Touch Bar would be removed, while the TouchID would be retained, with the overall body becoming more squarer, flatter and thicker. More USB Type-C slots, a HDMI port, a microSD card slot and MagSafe charging port are expected to be seen on the new laptops.

The tipster further claimed that the bigger of the two MacBook Pros to be launched today will a ‘significantly enhanced dual fan’ setup for heat dissipation. This could be because of a serious performance boost on the new M-series processor that Apple is expected to launch with its computers.

So far, we know that the new Apple MacBook Pros will be introduced with 14-inch and 16-inch screens. These panels are more than likely to be Liquid Retina XDR displays with a chance of 120Hz ProMotion. We might even see a better battery performance with the improved SoCs.

The biggest change will happen on the inside as Apple is use the second, more powerful generation of M-series chips to power these laptops, primarily aimed at professionals. The 13-inch MacBook Pro will continue to be powered by the Apple M1 processor. Apple will reportedly introduce the chips named M1 Pro or M1 Max, as per recent reports. Earlier details had indicated that the APUs might be called M1X. The new chiplets will get up to 16 performance cores and either 16 or 32 GPU cores.

While other reports have made similar claims, there is a strong chance all of them would be proved wrong after the Apple Unleashed today. So a pinch of salt is advised if do intend to believe them, at least for a few hours.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.