New WhatsApp features rolled out in January 2025 for improved personalisation

The Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has been making several changes and introducing new features over the past few weeks. Several new personalisation features have been added, along with some awaited features to enhance user experience. If you have been using WhatsApp for the longest time and are unaware of the new features, then we have compiled a list of all new features which were rolled out in January 2025. These new features include AI Studio, a built-in Dial Pad and others for much easier access. Know about these top 5 new WhatsApp features

5 New WhatsApp features Photo Stickers: To make the group chats more fun and interactive, WhatsApp rolled out Photo Stickers where users can create stickers using photos from the gallery or clicking instant selfies. This feature carefully captures the subject from the image and turns it into a sticker. Background Effects: Similar to Instagram filters, WhatsApp introduced video and image filters for the background. It not only provides great background options but it also includes filters and effects for image and video. This feature is currently available for everyone including Android and iOS.

3. AI Studio: WhatsApp has rolled out Meta AI-powered AI Studio, where users can create AI personas from different cultures, including pop culture, anime, popular characters and others. To build AI personalities, users can visit the Meta AI chat window to start being creative.

4. Built-in Dial Pad: This is currently an iPhone-exclusive feature where users can access the built-in dial pad to call or message the typed number. To access the dial pad, go to the Calls tab and click on the plus icon, now, simply type the phone number to ring the call.

5. Double Tap to React: This is another intuitive feature we are already using on Instagram. Now, users can simply double-tab the text message to react. This provides users with easy access to emoji-based reactions to the text. This works similarly to how we use Instagram DMs.

These are some of the listed WhatsApp features which were introduced in recent times to make the chat interface more accessible, personalised, and seamless for the users. While some features are restricted to Android or iOS, WhatsApp will make these features available to both devices.

