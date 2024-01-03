New year deals: Best budget gaming PCs for immersive gaming experience

As we step into the New Year, the gaming community is buzzing with excitement, and what better way to kickstart 2024 than to okay your favourite games? In the dynamic market of gaming PCs, the search for the best never stops. Whether you're a seasoned gamer or just stepping into the realm of gaming, the pursuit of an affordable yet powerful gaming rig is a tedious task. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, the technology becomes affordable. This list is curated to be your guide in navigating the vast terrain of budget gaming PCs, ensuring that you make a smart choice to level up your gaming experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the realm of gaming, the latest gaming PCs hold a promise of superior performance, immersive graphics, and seamless gameplay. As we dive into the wide number of options available, our focus remains unwavering on identifying the standout performers in the budget category. These gaming PCs not only offer an excellent gaming experience but do so without putting a strain on your wallet. From processors that pack a punch to graphics cards that render lifelike visuals, we've sifted through the market to bring you a selection that embodies the epitome of value for money. This guide is your gateway to discovering gaming rigs that strike the perfect balance between performance and affordability.

With the New Year comes a wave of exciting deals and discounts, and the gaming world is no exception. In this guide, we'll steer you through the labyrinth of New Year deals, helping you uncover the gems that deliver exceptional value. These deals not only present an opportunity to acquire top-notch gaming PCs at more affordable prices but also allow you to capitalize on the latest advancements in gaming technology. The New Year is not just a time for resolutions; it's a moment to upgrade your gaming setup with cutting-edge hardware that aligns with your aspirations.

Embark on this journey with us as we explore the realms of the best budget gaming PCs and navigate the landscape of New Year deals. Whether you're a casual gamer seeking an entry-level powerhouse or a seasoned player looking for an upgrade without breaking the bank, this buying guide is your passport to gaming excellence. We've meticulously analyzed specifications, performance metrics, and user reviews to present you with a curated selection of gaming PCs that promise to elevate your gaming experience in the New Year. Let's embark on this adventure together and make 2024 the year of unparalleled gaming satisfaction.

1. CHIST I7 Gaming Pc (Core i7-860 Processor/16GB Ram/GT 730 DDR5 4GB Graphic/ 512 GB SSD/Gaming Cabinet/WiFi-Bluetooth/Windows 10) The CHIST I7 Gaming PC is a powerhouse designed for avid gamers seeking an affordable yet high-performance system. Powered by the robust Core i7-860 processor and boasting 16GB RAM, this PC ensures seamless multitasking and swift gameplay. The inclusion of the GT 730 DDR5 4GB graphics card delivers stunning visuals and smooth rendering for an immersive gaming experience. With a generous 512GB SSD, users enjoy rapid data access and faster load times. The gaming cabinet adds a sleek aesthetic, while built-in WiFi and Bluetooth provide convenient connectivity. Pre-installed with Windows 10, this budget-friendly gaming rig is ready for action straight out of the box.

Specifications of CHIST I7 Gaming PC Product Name: CHIST I7 Gaming PC

CHIST I7 Gaming PC Processor: Core i7-860

Core i7-860 GPU: GT 730 DDR5 4GB Graphics

GT 730 DDR5 4GB Graphics RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage: 512GB SSD

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful Core i7-860 processor Limited graphics capabilities for high-end gaming Generous 16GB RAM Graphics card may struggle with latest titles

Also read: Best New Year deals: Get up to 57% off on gaming PCs under ₹ 30,000 2. NO DOUBT Gaming PC Ryzen 5 4500 | GTX 1650 4GB Gaming Graphic Card | 8GB DDR4 RAM| 128 GB NVMe SSD and 1TB HDD| 300Mbps WiFi | Gaming Desktop Black The NO DOUBT Gaming PC with Ryzen 5 4500 processor and GTX 1650 4GB Gaming Graphic Card is a formidable gaming desktop that strikes a balance between performance and value. With 8GB DDR4 RAM and a swift 128GB NVMe SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and rapid data access. The inclusion of a spacious 1TB HDD provides ample storage for games and files. Its black gaming desktop design adds a sleek aesthetic, complementing its powerful components. Additionally, the 300Mbps WiFi capability enhances online gaming experiences. Overall, the NO DOUBT Gaming PC offers an enticing package for gamers seeking reliable performance at an affordable price point.

Specifications of NO DOUBT Gaming PC Ryzen 5 4500 Product Name: NO DOUBT Gaming PC

NO DOUBT Gaming PC Processor: Ryzen 5 4500

Ryzen 5 4500 GPU : GTX 1650 4GB Gaming Graphic Card

: GTX 1650 4GB Gaming Graphic Card RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage: 128GB SSD/ 1TB HDD

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful Ryzen 5 4500 processor 8GB RAM is less for demanding apps GTX 1650 4GB Gaming Graphic Card Limited SSD storage capacity

3. CHIST Gaming Pc (Core I7 3770 Processor/16 Gb Ram/1 Tb Ssd/Windows 10/Gt 730 4Gb Ddr5 Graphic Card/Wifi /22 Inch Led Monitor Gaming Keyboard-Mouse Speaker Free Gifted)Intel The CHIST Gaming PC, featuring a robust Core i7 3770 processor, 16GB RAM, and a generous 1TB SSD, offers a powerful gaming experience. The GT 730 4GB DDR5 graphic card ensures smooth visuals, complemented by a 22-inch LED monitor. Windows 10 comes pre-installed for immediate use. The package includes a gaming keyboard, mouse, and speakers as free gifts. With built-in WiFi, this Intel-powered gaming setup delivers convenience and performance in one. From efficient multitasking to immersive gaming, the CHIST Gaming PC caters to enthusiasts seeking a comprehensive gaming solution.

Specifications for CHIST Gaming Pc Product Name: CHIST Gaming PC (Core I7 3770 Processor/16 GB RAM)

Processor: Core i7 3770

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD

GPU: GT 730 4GB DDR5

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful Core i7 3770 processor GT 730 may struggle with latest titles Ample 16GB RAM for multitasking Limited SSD storage

4. Kuro Gaming Kuro Starter Gaming PC - AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, 6 Cores & 12 Threads, Radeon Graphics, WiFi, Windows 10 Pro, 4K Compatible (8GB RAM + 240GB SSD) - Black

The Kuro Gaming Kuro Starter Gaming PC is a powerhouse, featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor with 6 cores and 12 threads, coupled with Radeon Graphics for a stunning visual experience. With 8GB RAM and a swift 240GB SSD, it ensures seamless multitasking and rapid data access. Boasting 4K compatibility and Windows 10 Pro, it caters to both gamers and professionals. The sleek black design adds a touch of sophistication, while WiFi connectivity enhances online experiences. This all-in-one package makes it an enticing choice for those seeking a reliable gaming PC with solid performance and versatility.

Specifications of Kuro Gaming Kuro Starter Gaming PC Product Name: Kuro Gaming Kuro Starter Gaming PC

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (6 Cores, 12 Threads)

GPU: Radeon Graphics

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 240GB SSD

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful Ryzen 5 5600G processor Only 8GB RAM Radeon Graphics for immersive visuals

5. CHIST I5 Gaming Pc (Core I5 Processor/Ddr3 8Gb Ram /512Gb Ssd/Gt 710 2Gb Graphics/19 Inch Inch Hd Led Monitor/Gaming Keyboard Mouse/Windows 10/Wifi-Bluetooth) The CHIST I5 Gaming PC, featuring a Core i5 processor, DDR3 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, delivers a compelling gaming experience. Accompanied by the GT 710 2GB graphics card, it ensures smooth visuals. The package includes a 19-inch HD LED monitor, gaming keyboard, and mouse for a complete setup. Running on Windows 10 with WiFi-Bluetooth capabilities, it provides convenience and connectivity. This Intel-powered gaming system is an affordable option, catering to gamers seeking reliable performance and a comprehensive gaming setup without compromising on essential features.

Specifications CHIST I5 Gaming PC Product name: CHIST I5 Gaming PC

Processor: Core i5

RAM: DDR3 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: GT 710 2GB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Core i5 processor for solid gaming Dated DDR3 RAM Large 512GB SSD for fast load times GT 710 graphics card is entry-level graphics card

6. GAMETEK Gaming pc Full Setup Desktop Windows Intel Core i5 3470 16GB (8+8) RAM 256GB SSD 1TB HDD, GT 730 4GB DDR5 Graphic Card, 20 Full HD Monitor, Gaming Keyboard Mouse WiFi AS Free Gifted The CHIST I5 Gaming PC is a comprehensive gaming setup that combines performance and convenience. Featuring a Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR3 RAM, and a swift 512GB SSD, it ensures responsive gaming. The inclusion of a GT 710 2GB graphics card and a 19-inch HD LED monitor enhances the visual experience. The package is complete with a gaming keyboard and mouse, plus the bonus of Windows 10 and Wi-Fi Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, the IntelGAMETEK Gaming PC Full Setup offers a powerful alternative, boasting an Intel Core i5 3470, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD, GT 730 4GB DDR5 graphics, a 20-inch Full HD monitor, and free WiFi AS a gift.

Specifications of CHIST I5 Gaming PC Product name: CHIST I5 Gaming PC

Processor: Core i5

RAM: 8GB DDR3

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: GT 710 2GB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Added gifts including a monitor DDR3 RAM is dated technology GT 730 is a capable GPU Processor may stutter under load

7. Zoonis I7 860 Extreme Gaming Pc (Core I7-860/16Gb Ram/512Gb Ssd/Gt 710 2Gb Graphics/Wifi- Basic Software Installed Best For Budget Gaming Desktop Cpu,Windows 10 Pro,Intel,Black The Zoonis I7 860 Extreme Gaming PC stands as an excellent budget-friendly choice for gaming enthusiasts. Powered by the Core i7-860 processor and 16GB RAM, it ensures efficient multitasking. The 512GB SSD provides fast storage access, enhancing overall system responsiveness. Equipped with a GT 710 2GB graphics card, it's suitable for casual gaming. Basic software comes pre-installed on the Windows 10 Pro operating system. The sleek black design adds a touch of elegance, making it a solid option for those seeking affordable gaming desktop solutions with essential features.

Specifications Zoonis I7 860 Extreme Gaming PC Product Name: Zoonis I7 860 Extreme Gaming PC

Processor: Core i7-860

GPU: GT 710 2GB Graphics

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful Core i7-860 processor Limited gaming potential with GT 710 2GB graphics Ample 16GB RAM for smooth multitasking Limited storage space with a 512GB SSD

8. KRYNORCXY I7 860 Extreme Gaming Pc (Core I7-860/Gt 610 2Gb Graphics/WiFi- Basic Software Installed Best for Budget Gaming Desktop CPU,Windows 10 Pro,Intel,Black (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) The KRYNORCXY I7 860 Extreme Gaming PC offers budget-conscious gamers a compelling option with its Core i7-860 processor, GT 610 2GB Graphics, and essential features. Boasting 16GB RAM and a rapid 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and quick data access. The inclusion of WiFi and basic software, coupled with Windows 10 Pro, provides a user-friendly experience out of the box. Its sleek black design adds aesthetic appeal to this Intel-powered gaming desktop. Ideal for budget gaming enthusiasts, the KRYNORCXY I7 860 delivers a reliable and affordable solution for those seeking a capable gaming PC.

Specifications of KRYNORCXY I7 860 Extreme Gaming PC Product Name: KRYNORCXY I7 860 Extreme Gaming PC

Processor: Core i7-860

GPU: GT 610 2GB Graphics

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Budget-friendly gaming desktop with Core i7 power Limited graphics capabilities for high-end gaming Ample 16GB RAM for smooth multitasking GT 610 may struggle with demanding and modern game titles

9. CHIST Gaming PC (Core i7 2600 4 Core 8 Threats / 8GB Ram/GT DDR5 730 4 GB Graphic Card /1TB SSD & Gaming Cabinet Wi-Fi Ready)

The CHIST Gaming PC, featuring a Core i7 2600 4 Core 8 Threads processor and GT DDR5 730 4GB Graphic Card, promises an engaging gaming experience. With 8GB RAM and a generous 1TB SSD, it ensures seamless multitasking and quick data access. The gaming cabinet, coupled with Wi-Fi readiness, adds convenience and style to the setup. Whether for gaming or productivity, this PC packs a punch.

Specifications CHIST Gaming PC Product Name: CHIST Gaming PC

Processor: Core i7 2600 4 Core 8 Threads

GPU: GT DDR5 730 4GB Graphic Card

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 1TB SSD

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Robust Core i7 processor for powerful performance Limited RAM may affect performance in some demanding tasks GT DDR5 730 4GB Graphic Card for decent visuals Graphics card may struggle with high-end gaming requirements

10. KRYNORCXY Computer Core i7-860 Gaming pc/2gb Dedicated Graphic Card/8gb Ram/512gb SSD/19inch Led Monitor/RGB Keyboard Mouse/450W PSU/RGB Cabinet/Windows 10 Pro The KRYNORCXY Computer Core i7-860 Gaming PC offers a compelling gaming package, featuring a powerful Core i7-860 processor, 2GB dedicated graphics, and a swift 512GB SSD for seamless performance. Complete with a 19-inch LED monitor and an RGB keyboard-mouse combo, it provides an immersive gaming setup. The inclusion of a 450W PSU and an RGB cabinet enhances the visual appeal, while Windows 10 Pro ensures a robust operating system. This all-inclusive gaming bundle caters to enthusiasts seeking a high-performance system with added aesthetics.

Specifications of KRYNORCXY Computer Core i7-860 Gaming PC Product name: KRYNORCXY Computer Core i7-860 Gaming pc

Processor: Core i7-860

Graphics: 2GB Dedicated Graphic Card

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful Core i7-860 processor for robust performance 2GB dedicated graphics may be limiting for high-end gaming Swift 512GB SSD for fast data access 19-inch monitor might be considered small for some users

3 best features for you

Product Name Processor GPU RAM and Storage CHIST I7 Gaming Pc Core i7-860 GT 730 DDR5 4GB Graphics 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD NO DOUBT Gaming PC Ryzen 5 4500 Ryzen 5 4500 GTX 1650 4GB Graphics 8GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB NVMe SSD, 1TB HDD CHIST Gaming Pc (Core I7 3770 Processor) Core i7 3770 GT 730 4GB DDR5 Graphics 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Kuro Gaming Kuro Starter Gaming PC AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Radeon Graphics 8GB RAM, 240GB SSD CHIST I5 Gaming Pc Core i5 GT 710 2GB Graphics 8GB DDR3 RAM, 512GB SSD GAMETEK Gaming pc Full Setup Desktop Core i5 3470 GT 730 4GB DDR5 Graphics 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD Zoonis I7 860 Extreme Gaming Pc Core i7-860 GT 710 2GB Graphics 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD KRYNORCXY I7 860 Extreme Gaming Pc Core i7-860 GT 610 2GB Graphics 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD CHIST Gaming PC (Core i7 2600 4 Core 8 Threats) Core i7 2600 GT DDR5 730 4GB Graphics 8GB RAM, 1TB SSD KRYNORCXY Computer Core i7-860 Gaming pc Core i7-860 2GB Dedicated Graphics 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 19-inch LED Monitor

Best value for money The NO DOUBT Gaming PC Ryzen 5 4500 stands out as the best value for money, combining the efficiency of a Ryzen 5 4500 processor, GTX 1650 4GB Graphics, and a balanced 8GB DDR4 RAM with a 128GB NVMe SSD and a spacious 1TB HDD. This gaming desktop offers a compelling package for gamers on a budget, delivering robust performance and ample storage, making it an ideal choice for those seeking an affordable yet powerful gaming setup.

Best overall gaming PC The KRYNORCXY Computer Core i7-860 Gaming PC emerges as the best overall product, featuring a potent Core i7-860 processor, 2GB Dedicated Graphics, 8GB RAM, and a substantial 512GB SSD. This gaming rig comes complete with a 19-inch LED monitor, RGB keyboard-mouse combo, and Windows 10 Pro, providing a comprehensive gaming experience. Its well-rounded specifications, coupled with additional peripherals, make it a top choice for users looking for an all-inclusive and high-performance gaming solution.

How to find the right gaming PC? Finding the right gaming PC involves considering key factors such as the processor, GPU, RAM, storage, and additional features. Assess your gaming needs and budget, aiming for a balance between performance and affordability. Look for a powerful processor like Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen, a dedicated GPU such as NVIDIA GTX or AMD Radeon, and sufficient RAM (8GB or more) for smooth gameplay. Storage options like SSDs provide faster load times, while HDDs offer more space for game installations. Check for essential features like WiFi, operating system, and bundled peripherals. Reviews and benchmarks can provide insights into real-world performance, aiding in making an informed decision.

FAQs Question : Can I upgrade the RAM on these gaming PCs? Ans : Most of these gaming PCs allow RAM upgrades; however, it's essential to check the specific model's specifications and limitations. Question : Are these gaming PCs VR-ready? Ans : While some may support VR, it's crucial to verify individual GPU specifications and recommended VR system requirements for a seamless experience. Question : Do these gaming PCs come with pre-installed operating systems? Ans : Yes, all mentioned gaming PCs come with pre-installed operating systems, usually Windows 10 variants. Question : Can I customize the RGB lighting on the cabinets? Ans : RGB customization options may vary. Check the product details for information on whether and how you can customize the RGB lighting. Question : Are these gaming PCs suitable for content creation tasks like video editing or graphic design? Ans : Gaming PCs with powerful processors and dedicated GPUs can handle content creation tasks well, but users may want to consider higher RAM capacities and storage for more demanding workloads.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

