New Yelp Has Earned Its Extra Stars

Yelp is also getting better at coming up with new products and services that help its appeal among advertisers. This includes tools such as Request-a-Quote for service professionals and Waitlist, which is designed to cut down on the number of hungry diners champing at the bit outside restaurants. The result, according to Colin Sebastian of Robert W. Baird, has been “a transformation from a sales-driven organization to a more engineering-driven company." That makes for a more efficient business model: Yelp’s sales and marketing costs accounted for 42% of revenue for the 12-month period ended in September, and analysts project that number falling further to 40% next year, according to FactSet estimates.