New Yelp Has Earned Its Extra Stars

Buying growth is rarely a cheap concept, especially for small tech companies that lack the pocketbooks of their much larger peers.
Buying growth is rarely a cheap concept, especially for small tech companies that lack the pocketbooks of their much larger peers.
Yelp knows this well. Founded 19 years ago as a pioneer in the field of online reviews for local businesses, Yelp has established an Internet advertising business now generating more than $1.2 billion a year in revenue. That is a 10-fold increase from when the company went public in 2012—and about what Google generates in ad revenue every two days.
Yelp knows this well. Founded 19 years ago as a pioneer in the field of online reviews for local businesses, Yelp has established an Internet advertising business now generating more than $1.2 billion a year in revenue. That is a 10-fold increase from when the company went public in 2012—and about what Google generates in ad revenue every two days.
Even that was a hard-won business for Yelp. Selling ads to local restaurants, plumbers and day spas required an army of young sales reps who mostly lacked the experience necessary to chase bigger deals at bigger employers. Yelp spent an average of 55% of its annual revenue on sales and marketing costs for the years 2011 through 2020. The self-service nature of much of Google’s search ad franchise allowed the internet titan to amass a more lucrative business at a much lower rate of relative spend. Sales and marketing costs for parent company Alphabet averaged 12% of annual revenue during the same 10-year period.
Yelp has long considered Google its archnemesis. Co-founder and Chief Executive Jeremy Stoppelman has testified before Congress about the internet giant’s business practices, and even dinged Google in Yelp’s most recent earnings call for allowing star ratings without accompanying reviews on its site. “We’ve never allowed simple anonymous star ratings," he said. “We always found it frustrating, frankly, that Google with its monopoly position would pretend like those are reviews and mislead consumers."
But competing against Google for two decades has also taught Yelp the value of scaling an online advertising business in a more cost-effective way. The company has built up a self-serve advertising arm that has been increasing its revenue by around 25% year-over-year for the past four quarters. And that segment, along with multilocation advertising geared toward larger businesses, now accounts for more than half of Yelp’s total advertising revenue.
Yelp is also getting better at coming up with new products and services that help its appeal among advertisers. This includes tools such as Request-a-Quote for service professionals and Waitlist, which is designed to cut down on the number of hungry diners champing at the bit outside restaurants. The result, according to Colin Sebastian of Robert W. Baird, has been “a transformation from a sales-driven organization to a more engineering-driven company." That makes for a more efficient business model: Yelp’s sales and marketing costs accounted for 42% of revenue for the 12-month period ended in September, and analysts project that number falling further to 40% next year, according to FactSet estimates.
Yelp’s stock has surged 76% this year, its biggest annual gain in a decade. That was helped in part by a shareholder activist calling on the company in May to explore a sale. But Wall Street also has noticed the company’s business improvements. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares to a buy rating in July, with analyst Eric Sheridan estimating that Yelp’s net earnings per salesperson has jumped from 37% of ad revenue in 2014 to 54% last year. That upgrade sent Yelp’s shares up 10% in a single day. And Cory Carpenter of JPMorgan upgraded the stock to a neutral rating in October, writing in a note to clients that “Yelp has navigated the challenging ad market better than most of its peers."
Further gains will depend on how well Yelp can keep boosting ad sales efficiently, while also improving its product and staying on top of important technology shifts such as generative AI, into which deep-pocketed rivals Google and Facebook are pouring billions. Yelp is also one of the few internet companies of its generation still run by its founder, which Baird analyst Sebastian credits with helping the company in its most recent transformation. Stoppelman still has a few more stars to reach for.
Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com