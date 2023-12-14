News Publishers See Google’s AI Search Tool as a Traffic-Destroying Nightmare
Keach Hagey , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 14 Dec 2023, 06:59 PM IST
SummaryThe tech giant’s AI-powered search product is being tested on roughly 10 million users; publishers rely on Google for traffic and see a gathering storm.
Shortly after the launch of ChatGPT, the Atlantic drew up a list of the greatest threats to the 166-year-old publication from generative artificial intelligence. At the top: Google’s embrace of the technology.
