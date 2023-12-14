News Publishers See Google’s AI Search Tool as a Traffic-Destroying Nightmare

At the same time, publishers are seeking reassurances from Google that it will protect their businesses from an AI-powered search tool that will likely shrink their traffic, and they are making clear they expect to be paid for content used in AI training. Some publishers—including News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, and the New York Times—already have commercial relationships with Google. News Corp CEO Robert Thomson has been vocal about his concerns regarding AI, including the potential for biased or inaccurate content, replacement of jobs and use of publishers’ content without permission.

