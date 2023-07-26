Next-generation Googles run a tighter ship

The slump has hit younger firms hardest of all. Rising interest rates make upstarts’ promise of rich profits far in the future look less juicy in the here and now. As a result, venture capitalists are stinting. Globally, venture-capital investment in the first half of this year was $144bn, less than half of the $293bn raised by startups in the same period in 2022. Companies that do manage to raise funds are seeing their valuations squeezed. According to Carta, an equity platform for startups, in the first quarter of 2023 almost a fifth of all venture deals were “down rounds", where companies raise capital at a lower valuation than before. The valuation of Stripe, a fintech star, fell from $95bn to $50bn after its latest funding round in March.

