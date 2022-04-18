NFT market learning to spot value over hype, say experts

The so-called 10K projects are those where the creators launch a whole host of NFTs and build a community around them. Such projects have been able to partner with brands for NFT-related marketing activities too such as BAYC’s partnership with footwear brand Adidas last year. BAYC and Cryptopunks, both of which consist of a line of digital avatars, rank among the most valuable NFT projects globally, according to data from blockchain tracking firm DappRadar. Not everyone is convinced that the market is changing. Prashant Garg, partner and technology consultant at EY, said it might be too early to call this a trend just yet.