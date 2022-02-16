Meta (formerly known as Facebook) founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg today said Nick Clegg will take on a new position as President, Global Affairs, at the global tech giant.

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg said for the last three years, Nick has managed some of the most complex issues the company faces -- including content policy, elections, and the establishment of the oversight board.

Clegg will lead Meta on all policy matters, including how it interacts with governments as they adopt new policies and regulations, and also how the company presents itself publicly for its products and work.

Zuckerberg said Clegg will report to him and Sheryl Sandberg, COO at Meta.

"The work we do at Meta matters to a lot of people around the world. We're at the center of a lot of debates about technology and society. I can't think of anyone better placed to represent us and help shape the future of internet policy than Nick," the Meta CEO said.

