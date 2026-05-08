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Nintendo sets Switch 2 price at $499.99, forecasts 16.5 million sales as outlook weakens for new console cycle

Nintendo has set Switch 2 US price at $499.99, up $50, and expects to sell 16.5 million units by FY2027, down from 19.86 million previously. The update, reported by CNBC, signals a softer sales outlook as the company moves into its next console cycle.

Tarunya Sanjay
Updated8 May 2026, 06:19 PM IST
A person holds a Nintendo Switch 2 game console's box at an electronics store in Tokyo, Japan, in this 5 June 2025 file photo.
A person holds a Nintendo Switch 2 game console's box at an electronics store in Tokyo, Japan, in this 5 June 2025 file photo.
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Nintendo reportedly raised the price of its Switch 2 console, even as its financial outlook had come in weaker than expected. Nintendo has set pricing for its next-generation console and outlined a softer sales outlook in its latest earnings statement, according to CNBC.

The company said it expects to sell 16.5 million units of the Switch 2 in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, down from 19.86 million units sold in the previous year. The updated forecast signals a moderation in sales momentum as Nintendo transitions to its next hardware cycle following the success of the original Switch platform.

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Switch 2 pricing and outlook outlined in earnings

Nintendo also said the US price of the Switch 2 will increase by $50, from $449.99 to $499.99. The revised pricing was disclosed as part of its earnings statement, as reported by CNBC, and marks an adjustment for the new-generation console ahead of its broader market rollout.

The Switch 2 is the successor to the original Switch, one of Nintendo’s most successful gaming consoles, and is central to the company’s next phase of hardware growth. The updated pricing and sales expectations come as the company prepares for the device’s global availability and positions it for the next cycle of demand in the gaming market.

The earnings statement, as reported by CNBC, reflects both a recalibration of near-term sales expectations and a clear pricing structure for the new console. The 16.5 million-unit forecast compares with 19.86 million units sold in the previous fiscal year, highlighting a more cautious outlook for hardware demand as the company moves into a new product generation.

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The price increase to $499.99 in the US places the Switch 2 at a higher entry point than its predecessor at launch, reflecting the company’s updated pricing strategy for its next-generation hardware. The adjustment comes alongside Nintendo’s broader financial update, which outlines expectations for the upcoming fiscal period.

Nintendo continues to rely heavily on its hardware-software ecosystem, with the Switch platform and its successor playing a central role in its revenue model. The Switch 2 is expected to carry forward that strategy, combining first-party titles with hardware sales to drive growth over the coming years.

With both pricing and sales forecasts now disclosed, the company has provided a clearer picture of its expectations for the next phase of its console business, as it transitions from the original Switch cycle to its successor platform.

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