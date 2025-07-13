Nintendo Switch Game piracy site taken offline by U.S. and Dutch authorities

Authorities have taken down one of the major piracy websites linked to Nintendo Switch games. The FBI seized Nsw2u, a site known for distributing unauthorised Nintendo Switch game files. Visitors to the site now see a message explaining the seizure, which was carried out under a warrant issued by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. The operation also involved the Dutch financial crime agency, FIOD, which highlighted an international effort to tackle game piracy.

Nsw2u and Its Role in Game Piracy Nsw2u had gained a large following by offering Switch ROMs, digital copies of games that users could play on modified consoles or emulators on PCs. Despite ongoing efforts to stop piracy, users were still able to download games from Nsw2u until just hours before the site went offline on July 10. Earlier this year, the site was added to the European Union’s piracy watchlist, which has signalled increasing global scrutiny.

Official Statement on the Website The message displayed on Nsw2u reads, “This domain has been seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in accordance with a seizure warrant issued pursuant to 18 U.S.C. 2323... as part of a law enforcement operation and action by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” It also confirms the involvement of the FIOD in this crackdown, showing coordination across borders.

Nintendo has been active in combating piracy for several years. In 2023, it targeted the creators of the Yuzu emulator, software that allows players to run Switch games on PCs and portable devices like the Steam Deck. The company has also gone after smaller sites hosting ROMs and companies that produce devices to bypass Nintendo’s copyright protections.