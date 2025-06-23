No cell service? Android’s Wi-Fi and satellite features help you send messages when you need them most

Did you know that your Android phone can still send messages even if you’re stuck somewhere with no cell signal? It might sound surprising, but with the right features set up, you don’t need to rely on mobile bars to stay connected. If you find yourself at a remote campsite too often, this feature could be a lifesaver for you.

How to message using Wi-Fi If you have access to Wi-Fi but no mobile network, you can use something called RCS messaging. RCS stands for Rich Communication Services. It’s a modern upgrade to regular SMS and lets you send messages over Wi-Fi instead of your mobile data. This can be a lifesaver in places like airports, hotels, or even at a friend’s house where the mobile network is weak but Wi-Fi is strong.

To use RCS, you need to make sure Google Messages is your default messaging app. Here’s how to set it up:

Open Google Messages on your phone. Tap your profile icon in the top right corner. Go to Messages settings, then General, and tap on RCS Chats. Turn on RCS Chats. Once you’ve turned this on, you’ll notice that when you try to send a message without a cell signal, you’ll see a “Send by WiFi” prompt instead of the usual SMS one. Just keep in mind, the person you’re messaging also needs to have RCS enabled and use Google Messages. If both of you are set up, you can chat just like you would with regular texts, even if your phone can’t find a network.

Sending emergency messages with satellites Now, if you’re in a place with no signal and no Wi-Fi, like out hiking or driving through remote areas, some new Android phones have a satellite messaging feature for emergencies. Right now, this is available on the Google Pixel 9 series and the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and is dependent on your service provider.

Here’s how it works. If you try to call emergency services and your phone can’t find a signal, you’ll get the option to use Satellite SOS. Just follow the instructions on your phone’s screen. Your message will be sent to emergency responders using a satellite connection. This feature is designed for emergencies only, but it’s good to know it’s there if you ever need it.

