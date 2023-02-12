Noam Chomsky calls ChatGPT a tool for ‘plagiarism’ and ‘way to avoid education’
- According to Noam Chomsky, the use of ChatGPT is basically a high-tech plagiarism and a way of avoiding learning. He believes that the college essay died years ago and it’s a mug’s game in which a student sends me an electronic file that, when open, spills out a jumble of words that the sender propounds to be a finished paper” — to which, presumably, the output of a machine-learning system would actually be far preferable.
The world of technology is taken by the storm after the arrival of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The AI based chatbot is part of sophisticated systems that produces content from text to images - that is set to be one of the most disruptive forces in a decade to big tech, industries and the future of work. The AI bot is capable enough to help students to crack their exams and is often reported to write assignments for students. In a similar context, the host of YouTube channel EduKitchen questioned Noam Chomsky, a renowned thinker and intellectual researcher, about his thoughts on ChatGPT.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×