Noise ColorFit Caliber Buzz smartwatch launched in India: Check price, features

Noise, a domestic technology company, has launched its Tru Sync smartwatch in India. Dubbed as ColoFit Caliber Buzz, a budget friendly smartwatch, features a 1.69-inch TFT display with 500 nits of brightness.
Noise ColorFit Caliber Buzz: Price in India
The Noise ColorFit Caliber Buzz is priced at ₹1,499, This wearable is available to purchase on the company's official website and on Flipkart. It comes in four colour options which are Jet Black, Olive Green, Midnight Blue and Rose Pink.
Noise ColorFit Caliber Buzz: Specifications and features
The Noise ColorFit Caliber Buzz sports a 1.69-inch TFT display which offers 240x280 pixels resolution along with a brightness of 500 nits. The smartwatch comes with a call-from dial-pad feature and is promised to deliver seven days of battery backup.
Interestingly, this smartwatch packs various wellness features such as heart rate monitoring, activity level tracking, SPO2 measuring, sleep tracking, stress measurement, breath practice and female cycle tracking.
Moreover, the smartwatch from Noise also provides daily reminders, weather updates and the latest stock market updates. The wearable features more than 100 sports modes and over 150 cloud-based watch faces. It comes equipped with Bluetooth v5.2 and an IP68 rating making the product water and dust resistant.
Amit Khatri, Co-founder of Noise said during the launch, The ColorFit Caliber Buzz is designed for “young professionals and college-going students, who are looking for comfort and ease of use without going too heavy on the pocket."
To recall, Noise has also recently launched its Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha, a flagship smartwatch in India. It sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a functional crown. Noise claims that the smartwatch can deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge.It features more than 100 sports modes and over 150 cloud-based watch faces.
The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha comes at a price of ₹3,799 in India. It is available in five colour options which are Blue, Pink, Black, Teal and Wine. This smartwatch can be purchased from Amazon India and the company’s official website which is gonoise.com.