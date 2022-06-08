Noise has added a new smartwatch to its existing product portfolio. The latest edition is, Colorfit Pulse Buzz. The Pulse Buzz smartwatch features 60 sports modes, including running, outdoor sports, hiking, cycling, and indoor sports. It comes with 150+ customisable and cloud-hosted watch faces. The smartwatch is integrated with a 1.69 inch TFT LCD. Noise Pulse Buzz claims up to 7 days of backup on a full charge.

In addition, the device provides many health tracking features, such as continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 for blood oxygen level tracking, female cycle tracking, and sleep monitoring. Users can also track their fitness progress with a complete health report and performance assessment on the indigenously developed NoiseFit Prime App, available on Android.

Furthermore, an IP68 rating makes Noise Pulse Buzz resistant to water. It comes with an exclusive Bluetooth calling feature. Users can receive, reject, and silence calls using the Noise smartwatch. Its productivity suite includes features, an SMS quick reply, reminder and weather forecast for Android users to ensure more efficiency in day-to-day tasks.

The Noise Pulse Buzz is available in five colours; Rose pink, Jet black, Olive green, Champagne grey and Electric blue. It has been launched at ₹3,999. Consumers can purchase the Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz from Amazon and on company’s website from today onwards.

Gaurav Khatri, Co-founder Noise said, “Noise has always been at the forefront of innovation. And we are back with another prized offering that has the potential to revolutionise the country’s wearable space. With a wealth of intriguing features, it meets the needs of our smart and fashion-forward consumers who desire precision, cutting-edge technology, cost-effectiveness, and modern designs. We are optimistic that this latest launch will help us further strengthen our leadership in this segment."