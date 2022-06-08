Noise launches Colorfit Pulse Buzz smartwatch with IP68 rating. Know features, price1 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 03:43 PM IST
- Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz is available in five colours
Noise has added a new smartwatch to its existing product portfolio. The latest edition is, Colorfit Pulse Buzz. The Pulse Buzz smartwatch features 60 sports modes, including running, outdoor sports, hiking, cycling, and indoor sports. It comes with 150+ customisable and cloud-hosted watch faces. The smartwatch is integrated with a 1.69 inch TFT LCD. Noise Pulse Buzz claims up to 7 days of backup on a full charge.