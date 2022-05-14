Noise has teamed with Sochcast Media to debut in India’s burgeoning audio landscape with its latest limited-edition audio series, Noisemaker Stories: Cricket Edition. The series covers the stories of the rising cricket stars who are the heart of the Indian Cricket team and work tirelessly to maintain its legacy.

Noisemaker Stories is a six-episode audio series highlighting the journeys and tales of sixes and misses of some of the cricketers, including Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Bishnoi, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Gaurav Khatri, Co-founder of Noise, said, “Cricket is a passion that runs in our blood, and there is no better gift for a cricket fan than knowing more about their favourite players. We’re excited to partner with Sochcast Media to shine a light on the stories of players who have donned the Indian jersey. Through Noisemaker Stories, we aim to connect with cricket enthusiasts to provide them with the best possible experience while entering the expanding audio entertainment landscape in India."

Garima Surana, CEO, Sochcast, says, “It’s been an absolute pleasure working with India’s leading wearables & hearables brand where audio is an integral ingredient, and with Noisemaker Stories, our endeavour is to complement Noise’s existing media mix with an audio series that celebrates our country’s true spirit - Cricket. Both men and women devour the sport, but it’s interesting to witness 42.8% female viewership in the last season, making the content relevant for women equally more than ever! The show is brilliantly narrated by Jatin Sapru and conceptualised by our resident team of storytellers at Sochcast."

Cricket lovers can listen to the first episode of Noisemakers Stories on Sochcast, Spotify, Amazon music, Apple podcasts, Google podcasts, Gaana and JioSaavn. New episodes will be released every week.