Nokia will launch two new smartphones today. The HMD Global-owned smartphone brand may launch Nokia G11 and Nokia G21. These smartphones were already launched in European markets and now it seems that they are coming to India. The teaser of the phones suggests that they are battery-centred smartphones.

The expected features of the Nokia phones include Unisoc processor, 90Hz refresh rate and 6.5 inch display. Nokia G21 may come with 50MP main camera whereas the Nokia G11 might get a 13MP main lens. The G21 may get an 8MP selfie lens while the G11 is expected to come with a 5MP front camera.

The battery-centric phones may get a minimum of 5,000Ah battery along with a standard 18W charger inside the box. These phones are likely to run on Android 11 out of the box. The phones could begin at 3GB variant and might end up at 6GB coupled with 64GB internal storage.

These smartphones will be launched in the entry segment in India and probably start at ₹10,999 for the 3GB variant.