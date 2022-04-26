HMD Global has today launched new Nokia G series phone in India. The new smartphone is called the Nokia G21. The HMD Global did not launch the G11 as we were expecting. The Nokia G21 comes with 128GB internal storage. Being the feature of Nokia phones, the G21 also comes with Android 11 out of the box with two years of OS update and two security updates.

Nokia G21 comes with 6.5 inch HD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with 400nits of peak brightness. The Nokia G21 features Unisoc T606 processor coupled with up to 6GB RAM.

The Nokia G21 sports 50MP main lens supported by 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. It has an 8mp selfie camera.

The battery-centric phone gets a 5,050mAh battery along with 10W charger inside the box but it can support 18W charger.

Nokia G21 comes at ₹12,999 for the 4GB/64GB storage variant. The 6GB/ 128GB model comes at ₹14,999. The Nokia G21 comes in Dusk and Nordic Blue colours. It will be available on company’s website and other selected online and retail stores.

HMD also launched the C01 Plus smartphone at ₹6,799 in 2GB/32GB model. It has a 5.45 inch HD+ screen, 3,000mAh battery, and pure Android 11 Go.

Two feature phones were launched as well, Nokia 105 Plus at ₹1,399 and Nokia 105 at ₹1,299 with wireless FM radio.

Nokia Go Earbuds+ TWS was launched at ₹1,999 with IPX4 splash rating with 13mm drivers. Another IPX5 rated Nokia Comfort Earbuds TWS was also unveiled with claimed playtime of 29 hours at ₹2,799.