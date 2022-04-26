Nokia G21 with 50MP camera launched along with feature phones, TWS

HMD Global has today launched new Nokia G series phone in India. The new smartphone is called the Nokia G21. The HMD Global did not launch the G11 as we were expecting. The Nokia G21 comes with 128GB internal storage. Being the feature of Nokia phones, the G21 also comes with Android 11 out of the box with two years of OS update and two security updates.

