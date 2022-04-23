Nokia is preparing to launch two new smartphones next week. The HMD Global-owned smartphone brand may launch Nokia G11 and Nokia G21 on April 26. These smartphones were already launched in European markets and now it seems that they are coming to India. The teaser of the phones suggests that they are battery-centred smartphones.

The expected features of the Nokia phones include Unisoc processor, 90Hz refresh rate and 6.5 inch display. Nokia G21 may come with 50MP main camera whereas the Nokia G11 might get a 13MP main lens.

The battery-centric phones may get a minimum of 5,000Ah battery along with a standard charger inside the box.

A true match is hard to find. Don’t miss it to a dying battery. ​

We’ve #GotYourBack. Launching on 26th April. ​#ComingSoon​#LoveTrustKeep pic.twitter.com/JJVWkKmsu1 — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) April 23, 2022