North Korea infiltrates US remote jobs—with the help of everyday Americans
Robert McMillan , Dustin Volz , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 28 May 2025, 11:33 AM IST
SummaryA LinkedIn message drew a former waitress in Minnesota into a type of intricate scam involving illegal paychecks and stolen data. It’s a growing problem for businesses.
Christina Chapman looked the part of an everyday American trying to make a name for herself in hustle culture.
