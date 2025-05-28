North Korea infiltrates US remote jobs—with the help of everyday Americans

Chapman was a jack-of-all-trades for her “clients." She’d help send their falsified W-2 tax forms or other verification documents when they got hired. The workers had their company laptops sent to her address. She’d unpack them, install remote access software and power them on for the North Koreans to log on. She made sure connections ran smoothly and helped troubleshoot any issues. Sticky notes on the computers identified the company and the worker they were supposed to belong to.