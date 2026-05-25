Not a fan of Google’s AI Summaries? These 6 search engines are worth trying instead

Google is about to look very different, and if you are not a fan of AI Summaries, you may not like what is coming next.

At Google I/O 2026, the company announced a major overhaul of Search, pushing it toward a more conversational, AI-first experience. Google says the update is “the biggest upgrade” to Search in more than 25 years. Users will now see AI Mode directly inside Search, while AI Summaries will also become more interactive with follow-up chat options and AI agents capable of handling tasks like tracking concert tickets or monitoring price drops.

But the announcement did not land well with everyone, especially after the rocky rollout of AI Summaries, which has faced criticism for inaccurate summaries, cluttered results and fewer links to original websites. On Google’s official announcement video, one commenter wrote: “This is the best advertisement for letting people know it’s time to get a different search engine.”

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As frustration around AI search grows, here are six search engines worth trying instead.

Kagi If you are tired of ads, SEO spam and cluttered search pages, Kagi may be one of the most interesting alternatives. Unlike Google, Kagi runs on a subscription model instead of advertising. Users pay a monthly fee in exchange for ad-free searches and more control over results.

Kagi also allows people to customize searches using “Lenses,” which can prioritize blogs, academic papers or niche websites. AI summaries are optional and can be turned off completely. Many users say it feels closer to the cleaner, older web experience.

DuckDuckGo Privacy-focused DuckDuckGo has existed for years, but it is seeing renewed attention as Google pushes deeper into AI search. The company says it does not track users’ search histories or browsing behavior.

DuckDuckGo still displays ads, but they are based only on the current search query rather than personal profiles. It also lets users disable AI-generated answers entirely.

Startpage Startpage offers a middle ground: users still get Google’s search results, but without Google directly collecting their data.

The platform acts as a privacy layer between users and Google by removing identifying information before queries are processed. It also provides a simpler interface and allows users to disable AI-related features.

UDM14 This oddly named tool became popular among users frustrated with Google’s AI Summaries. The name comes from a parameter that removes AI summaries from Google search pages.

Essentially, “&udm=14” delivers a stripped-down version of Google Search without AI clutter, appealing to people who miss the traditional layout.

Brave Search Known mainly for its browser, Brave also operates its own search engine focused on privacy and customization.

One standout feature is “Goggles,” which lets users reshape search rankings by prioritizing certain types of websites or filtering out unwanted content. Brave includes AI features too, but users can disable them.

Ecosia Ecosia markets itself as the eco-friendly alternative to mainstream search engines. The company says it uses advertising revenue to fund tree-planting projects around the world and regularly publishes financial reports.