London-based consumer tech company, Nothing, has today confirmed plans to launch Phone (1), its first smartphone. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile platform, Nothing Phone (1) is the second device in the company’s product ecosystem. Further details including Phone (1)’s summer launch and operating system Nothing OS, were revealed by CEO and Co-founder Carl Pei during the Nothing (event) on 23 March.

The company also announced a $10M allocation for an upcoming equity-based community investment round at the same valuation as its Series B fundraise co-led by EQT Ventures and C Ventures.

This follows Nothing’s first community round which raised $1.5M in a record-beating 54 seconds last March.

“Having raised $144M, built a team of over 300 people and secured support from trusted partners like Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, we are ready for phone (1) to mark the start of change for the sleepy smartphone market," said Carl Pei. “We are also doing a new $10M round of community investment, so that our supporters get the chance to be part of our journey going head to head against the giants of the industry."

Nothing OS is built on an open and seamless ecosystem that will effortlessly connect and integrate Nothing products and products from other world-leading brands.

“Nothing OS captures the best features of pure Android, distilling the operating system to just the essentials, where every byte has a purpose. It is designed to deliver a fast, smooth and personal experience. A coherent interface, the hardware seamlessly integrates with software through bespoke fonts, colours, graphical elements and sounds."

A first preview of Nothing OS will be available via its launcher that will be available to download on select smartphone models from April.

