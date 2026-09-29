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Nothing Headphone (1) Pro launched with triple drivers, 46dB ANC and 68-hour battery: Price, specs

Nothing has launched the Headphone (1) Pro at $399, featuring a triple-driver setup with an xMEMS tweeter and Hi-Res Audio support. The headphones offer up to 46dB adaptive ANC, Dynamic Spatial Audio with head tracking, Bluetooth 6.1 and LDAC.

Pragya Singha Roy
Updated29 Sep 2026, 04:36 PM IST
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Nothing has launched the Headphone (1) Pro.
Nothing has launched the Headphone (1) Pro.
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Nothing has launched the Headphone (1) Pro as its new flagship over-ear headphone, expanding on last year’s Headphone (1). The company unveiled the headphones on 29 September, emphasising higher-resolution audio, improved noise-cancelling and longer battery life. The new version has a triple-driver configuration, Dynamic Spatial Audio with head tracking, Bluetooth 6.1 and lossless USB-C audio support.

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The Headphone (1) Pro is priced at $399 (around Rs. 38,300) in the US and is offered in Black and White. Nothing has listed the headphones on its India website, but it has not yet announced their India price or launch date. In addition to the product launch, the company has appointed V, the internationally acclaimed singer, as its new Global Brand Ambassador.

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Nothing Headphone (1) Pro price and availability

In the US, the new headphones will retail for $399, while they will be priced at £349 in the UK and €349 in Europe. This is $100 more than the launch price of the original headphone (1). The Headphone (1) Pro is yet to be confirmed for release in India.

Triple-driver setup and spatial audio

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Stronger sound with three drivers.

Nothing says that the Headphone (1) Pro is equipped with three dedicated drivers: a 40mm bass driver, a precision dynamic driver sized 13x8mm and a xMEMS tweeter 3.2x6.0x1.15mm. The frequency range is from 20 Hz to 40 kHz.

The headphones support Hi-Res Audio, LDAC, AAC and SBC. The playback is possible through a wired USB-C port up to 24-bit/192 kHz lossless and a 3.5 mm headphone jack up to 24-bit/96 kHz lossless.

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Nothing says it worked with London-based Metropolis Studios on the audio tuning. The headphones come with Flat EQ and a Studio B-inspired spatial audio profile. Dynamic spatial audio with head tracking is supported in all modes, including Standard, Studio B, Club, Concert Hall and Live House.

Nothing Headphone (1) Pro ANC and call features

With real-time adaptive noise cancelling up to 46 dB, the Headphone (1) Pro comes with 10 microphones. Nothing indicates that it offers a 5 dB better noise suppression and a 40% wider cancellation bandwidth than the standard headphone (1).

A four-mic system with noise-reduction algorithms for calls eliminates wind and background noise. The headphones also boast a transparency mode.

Nothing Headphone (1) Pro battery, connectivity and design

The headphones weigh 327 grams and have a dust and splash resistance rating of IP52. Connectivity features are Bluetooth 6.1, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, and dual-device connectivity.

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It features a 1,060mAh battery that supports up to 68 hours of battery life when ANC is disabled and up to 30 hours when ANC is enabled (AAC). With LDAC, the figures are up to 53 hours and 28 hours, respectively. Nothing claims five minutes of charging can provide up to four hours of playback without ANC.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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HomeTechnologyNothing Headphone (1) Pro launched with triple drivers, 46dB ANC and 68-hour battery: Price, specs
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