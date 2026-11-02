Nothing OS 5.0 update based on Android 17, AI app builder, new Glyph features: Check rollout timeline, how to download

Nothing has started expanding the stable rollout of its Nothing OS 5.0 update to more smartphones, bringing a redesigned interface, additional personalisation options, improved performance and new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools.

Based on Android 17, the software update introduces changes to the home screen, lock screen, Glyph Interface and Essential Space, alongside several features designed to make everyday phone use smoother.

The stable release first arrived on the Nothing Phone (3) in October. The company has now begun extending it to the Phone (4a) Pro, Phone (4a), Phone (3a) Pro and Phone (3a), according to its rollout announcements and updates. The distribution is phased, meaning users may not receive the update at the same time, depending on their device, region and carrier.

How to download the Nothing OS 5.0 update Users with eligible smartphones can check for the stable update by going to Settings > System > System update and selecting the option to check for updates. Since the rollout is phased, the update may not appear immediately even on supported devices. Users can check again as the release reaches their region and handset.

Nothing OS 5.0 update: What's new? The update brings a visual refresh to Nothing's interface, with wallpaper-based colours, tinted app icons and transparent widgets. Nothing says the changes are intended to offer greater personalisation while maintaining the brand's distinctive design language.

The software also introduces the Geist typeface and refreshed icons, along with refinements to the Settings, Camera, Gallery and Status Bar interfaces. Users get new lock-screen clock designs, including Gooey, which has a more playful appearance, and Micrographics, which displays information in a hardware-inspired layout.

New Glyph features and home-screen tools Nothing OS 5.0 brings a dedicated Glyph app that brings the settings and controls for the Glyph Interface together in one place. The new Glyph Timer also allows users to start countdowns directly from the home screen.

The update adds Collector, a tool that lets users turn photos into stickers and build visual collections on their home screens. Another feature, Away Time, tracks how long users stay away from their phones, offering a way to monitor screen-free breaks and weekly usage habits.

Nothing has also introduced batch editing for the home screen, allowing users to move multiple apps and widgets together rather than rearranging them individually.

AI features get a major upgrade Artificial intelligence is another focus of the Nothing OS 5.0 update. Essential Space, the company's AI-powered information hub, is getting Smart Collections, which automatically groups related screenshots and saved content. Nothing has also announced improvements to search and the capture process to make information easier to organise and retrieve.

Essential Voice now displays text in real time while users speak and offers improved formatting for notes and summaries. The feature also supports transcription in more than 100 languages. Another addition, Essential Apps Builder, allows users to describe an app in natural language and create a tool directly on their phone without writing code. Access to the app-building feature is being rolled out gradually.

Android 17 features and performance improvements Since Nothing OS 5.0 is based on Android 17, the update also brings platform-level changes. These include separate spaces for Notifications and Quick Settings, an improved Quick Share experience and enhanced privacy indicators.

Quick Share can also generate a QR code that allows iPhone users and other nearby devices to download shared files through a secure web link. Other additions include Noto 3D emoji, expanded Dark Theme support, improved screen recording and a redesigned Recents screen.

Nothing says the update also improves app-launch speeds, scrolling, touch response and multitasking. Memory management has been refined to reduce unnecessary app reloads, while Bluetooth controls in Quick Settings have been redesigned to make connecting and disconnecting devices easier.

Nothing OS 5.0 update: Eligible phones and rollout schedule Nothing's official rollout roadmap lists the following devices and indicative release timelines for the stable version:

According to Nothing's rollout schedule, the stable Nothing OS 5.0 update reached the Nothing Phone (3) in October 2026. The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, Phone (4a), Phone (3a) Pro and Phone (3a) are scheduled to receive it in early November, while the Phone (2a) and Phone (2a) Plus are expected to get the update by mid-November.

The rollout for the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite is planned for late December 2026, followed by the Nothing Phone (4b) and CMF Phone 2 Pro in mid-January 2027.