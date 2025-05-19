Nothing over-the-ear headphones confirmed to launch this year: Here’s what we know

Nothing, the UK-based smartphone brand, recently announced its partnership with KEF to bring refined audio experiences. The company also hinted launch of new audio wearable products for this year, creating curiosity among the fans. Now, just a few days after the announcement, Nothing has confirmed the launch of its first-ever over-the-ear headphones by sharing a 4-minute-long YouTube video.

Nothing has also emphasised that its headphones could compete with Apple AirPods Max and Sony WH-1000XM6. Well, we don’t think that Nothing suddenly planned to introduce a headphone, as it was teasing a concept headphone since 2022, showcasing interest in this new product category. Now, this year, we may officially see the Nothing Headphone 1. Here’s what the company has planned for the launch.

Nothing over-the-ear headphones: What to expect Nothing has shared a behind-the-scenes video on YouTube of a London-based design team discussing an unnamed audio product. While the video did not reveal much product, it gave us enough information on Nothing’s plan to introduce over-the-ear headphones. The video mainly focused on the design aspect of the headphone, in which designers discussed how they “don’t like a single” design of headphones which is currently available in the market. Furthermore, they also put emphasis on confusing button interactions, and how they plan to simplify the interaction and usability of the Nothing headphones.

While discussing the price post, it hinted that the Nothing headphone could be priced lower than the Apple AirPod Max. However, one team member emphasised sound to be a major priority for the company. Therefore, we can expect a high-quality headphone at a reasonable price.