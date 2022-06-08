Nothing Phone 1 launch date goes official today. The UK-based tech startup will launch will launch the Nothing Phone 1 on July 12 at 16:00 BST which is at 20:30 IST. The Nothing Phone 1 will be the first smartphone from the company which aims to target the premium smartphone buyers with uncluttered and simple user interface experience. The live streaming can be viewed on YouTube and on company’s website.

Nothing Phone 1 will be made available through Flipkart in India. The Notify Me page is already live for the Nothing Phone 1 on the e-commerce portal. It’s likely that the phone will also be available on company’s website for you to purchase.

The Nothing Phone 1 will come with Snapdragon processor and Nothing OS, company’s own operating system.

Nothing Phone 1 may be worked around the previous generations of OnePlus smartphones that were minimalistic in design and user interface. Nothing Phone 1 would also aim to offer the clutter-free smartphone experience.

Nothing Phone 1 might aim to get into the OnePlus’s stronghold, the premium segment. The phone might see the newly announced Qualcomm chipset, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 with up to 12GB RAM. The Nothing Phone 1 is expected to run on Android 12 out of the box on top of its own OS, Nothing.

The smartphone may ship with triple rear cameras and a single selfie lens. Nothing Phone 1 could see the Sony IMX sensors, both in rear and selfie lens. The battery is expected to range between 4,200mAh to 4,500mAh with a charger inside the box.