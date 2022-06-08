Nothing Phone 1 launch date announced. Check the expected features and target

Nothing Phone 1 launch date goes official today. The UK-based tech startup will launch will launch the Nothing Phone 1 on July 12 at 16:00 BST which is at 20:30 IST. The Nothing Phone 1 will be the first smartphone from the company which aims to target the premium smartphone buyers with uncluttered and simple user interface experience. The live streaming can be viewed on YouTube and on company’s website.

