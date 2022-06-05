The launch of Nothing’s Phone 1 materialises as the ‘Notify Me’ page goes live on Flipkart. Announced in March 2022, Nothing Phone 1 will be launched via the e-commerce portal Flipkart and probably through the company’s website. The Nothing Phone 1 will be the first smartphone by the UK-based tech start up. Most likely, the smartphone will be revealed in June 2022 itself.

The Nothing Phone 1 will come with Snapdragon processor and Nothing OS, company’s own operating system.

The Nothing’s association with Flipkart could be exclusive but we do not know yet. Carl Pei, the CEO and Co-founder of Nothing, is widely aware of the OnePlus-Amazon tie up. So in order to create a different ecosystem, the former OnePlus’s co-founder could have opted for Flipkart which is the largest e-commerce portal in India currently.

Nothing Phone 1 may be worked around the previous generations of OnePlus smartphones that were minimalistic in design and user interface. Nothing Phone 1 would also aim to offer the clutter-free smartphone experience.

Nothing Phone 1 might aim to get into the OnePlus’s stronghold, the premium segment. The phone might see the newly announced Qualcomm chipset, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 with up to 12GB RAM. The Nothing Phone 1 is expected to run on Android 12 out of the box on top of its own OS, Nothing.

The smartphone may ship with triple rear cameras and a single selfie lens. Nothing Phone 1 could see the Sony IMX sensors, both in rear and selfie lens. The battery is expected to range between 4,200mAh to 4,500mAh with a charger inside the box.

The Nothing Phone 1 display is likely to be around 6.7 inch AMOLED display supported by the 120Hz refresh rate. The phone might be a hit among the urban areas and the internet savvy buyers who are looking for a fresh option the premium to the mid-segment. Nothing Phone 1 will have to sweat it out to dethrone OnePlus’s online presence and Samsung’s offline reach.