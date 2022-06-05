Nothing Phone 1 launch materialises with Notify Me page, targets OnePlus market

The launch of Nothing’s Phone 1 materialises as the ‘Notify Me’ page goes live on Flipkart. Announced in March 2022, Nothing Phone 1 will be launched via the e-commerce portal Flipkart and probably through the company’s website. The Nothing Phone 1 will be the first smartphone by the UK-based tech start up. Most likely, the smartphone will be revealed in June 2022 itself.

